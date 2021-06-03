City council announces changes to pedestrianisation plans for west end

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has announced changes to pedestrianisation plans for outdoor dining in the west end of the city.

It follows a controversial decision to exclude Dominick Street Lower and Upper, William Street West and the Crane from the plans.

The exclusions were made following objections from emergency services, who raised concerns over access.

However, following a meeting with blue light services, Galway City Council now says the Small Crane and William Street West will be included.

There’s been no change to the controversial decision not to include Dominick Street Lower and Upper.

But it’s understood that discussions are still ongoing to seek a potential solution, which could involve a level of compromise.

From Monday, with the return of outdoor dining, many popular areas of the city will be closed off to traffic in the evening time to allow for dedicated outdoor spaces.

Councillor Niall McNelis has been speaking to David Nevin about the latest developments in the west end.