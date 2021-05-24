City Council and Irish Water face calls to rehabilitate deteriorating watermain in east of city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and Irish Water are facing calls to address recurring issues with a watermain on the east side of the city.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says both bodies need find a solution to the problem which has lead to frequent disruptions to the water supply in areas including Ballybane, Doughiska, Roscam and Briarhill.

Councillor Cheevers says he understands a large portion of the main is coming to the end of its lifespan.

He argues this is causing it to burst frequently, which in turn is leading to water outages across the city.

Councillor Cheevers says the City Council and Irish Water should seek funding from Government to repair the infrastructure to avoid further disruption.