City Council and Gardai to review whether more stringent action is needed in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway City Council says the local authority, in conjunction with the Gardai, will need to review whether more stringent action should be taken in Salthill.

It comes following reports that people are continuing to travel more than 2 kilometres from their home to walk along the promenade.

Groups of people have also been found having picnics on the area’s beaches.

The promenade is currently only open to people who live within 2 kilometres of it – for the purpose of exercising.

Brendan McGrath told Galway Talks that the situation will have to be reviewed as the May Bank Holiday weekend approaches.

To hear from Mr. McGrath, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..