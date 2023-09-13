Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

~1 minutes read

City Council and Gardaí issue Joint Statement on safety in Galway City

Share story:
City Council and Gardaí issue Joint Statement on safety in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána have issued a Joint Statement on cooperation in relation to safety in Galway City

The statement says that following reports in the media and online in relation to a number of public order incidents in Galway City over the weekend, Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána maintain that Galway City remains a friendly and safe city.

It goes on to say that An Garda Síochána maintain close cooperation with Galway City Council and all Public Services to make Galway a safe place to work, live, study and socialise

Share story:

Proposed new national rail timetable has no major changes for Galway passengers

Galway Bay FM newsroom-There are no major changes for Galway passengers included in the proposed new national rail timetable. However, there is one except...

Strong local objections against high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Local residents have lodged strong objections to a planned Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road. They generally agree it’...

Galway East TD suggests RTE campus should be moved to Galway Airport site

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has suggested that RTE should consider selling its Donnybrook campus and move to the Galway Airport si...

New beach wheelchair now available in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new beach wheelchair is now available to use in Salthill in Galway. Ability West has transferred ownership of the wheelch...