10 July 2024

~1 minutes read

City Council almost 30 percent behind housing targets for 2026

Share story:
City Council almost 30 percent behind housing targets for 2026

Galway City Council is almost 30 percent behind its targets for social and affordable homes by 2026.

The stat was revealed at a meeting at City Hall this week, to the dismany of many councillors.

A major factor in the shortfall would be the recent rejection of two significant social housing developments by An Bord Pleanala.

One was at Keeraun and the other at Headford Road – and one reason for the refusal was lack of public transport links.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Clodagh Higgins at City Hall.

Share story:

Inspection of IPAS centre in Salthill reveals full compliance with regulations

An inspection of the IPAS centre in Salthill has revealed full compliance with regulations. HIQA has published reports for six international protection ac...

Woman missing from city located safe and well

Fiona Lennon (55) who was reported missing from Galway City on Tuesday 9th July 2024, has been located safe and well. A public appeal was issued shortly a...

Councillor hits out as temporary flood measures deemed unnecessary in Clarinbridge

A completed survey on potential flood defenses in Clarinbridge in the aftermath of Storm Debi isn’t expected for at least another year. At a meeting...

Garda appeal over woman missing from city since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the publics help in finding a woman missing from the city. Fiona Lennon, who’s 55 years old, was last seen in the city yesterday...