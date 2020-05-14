City council allocates grants to 15 projects under emergency COVID 19 fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 15 projects across Galway have been allocated grants as part of an emergency COVID 19 fund administered by Galway city council.

As part of the Galway City Community Call initiative, the 15 projects will be given financial assistance towards exceptional, once-off costs related to the response to COVID-19.

The Community Call links local and national Government with community and voluntary sectors and has been operating in Galway City since 30th March.

A total of over €29,000 has been allocated to the drive with grants allocated ranging from €359 to €5,000.

Groups set to benefit include Cope Galway which has secured €5,000, Domestic Violence Response which has secured €4,000, Enable Ireland which has secured over €3,500 and Galway Centre for Independent Living which has been allocated over €2,600.

Galway City Partnership will receive €2,250, while the Irish Wheelchair Association has been allocated over €1,100.