Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

Overnight Music

00:00 07:00

Now On Air

Overnight Music

00:00 07:00

City Council allocates extra beds to Cold Weather Response scheme

Written by on 17 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is increasing the number of beds being offered under this years Cold Weather Response programme.

The CWR is a temporary measure to provide overnight facilities for rough sleepers and is seperate to other homeless services.

This winter, there’ll be 33 beds allocated to the scheme – up from the 30 offered last year, and just 14 provided the year before.

They’ll be provided across two locations on the west side of the city.

The Cold Weather Response Scheme comes into operation from Monday November 26th until April of next year.

COPE Galway will also be extending their opening hours – while the City Council is currently exploring the establishment of a dedicated facility for women.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Review to be carried out at UHG after a dozen staff contracted TB

17 November 2018

0 0

Consultation meetings for farmers about Pearl Mussel in Galway

17 November 2018

0 0

Fierce debate in Dail over planned merging of city and county councils

16 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Death Notices Saturday 17th November, 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

New economic strategy to chart development of west until 2040

Thumbnail