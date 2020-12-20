City Council allocates €130,000 in Sports Clubs Grants

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council has allocated €130,000 in Sports Clubs Grants.

This year’s Sports Clubs Grants scheme includes applications from a wide range of mainstream and minority sports.

In total 50 city clubs are set receive funding through the 2020 scheme – with 13 of these set to receive the maximum allocation of €3,500.

They include: Renmore Gymnastics Club, Knocknacarra Football Club, Galway Swimming Club, Galway Kayak Club, 24th Galway Sea Scouts, St James GAA and St James LGFA, Salthill Knocknacarra GAA, Shark Swimming Club Ltd, Mervue United Football Club, Tribes Water Polo Club, Galway Bohemians AFC, Galwegians Rugby Football Club and Rahoon Newcastle GAA.

Meanwhile, a further 18 clubs have been granted between €2,800 and €3,500.

The funding will go towards the cost of equipment, coaching, travel, as well as upskilling volunteers.