City Council agrees Part 8 planning for partial redesign of city museum

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has agreed to proceed with a Part 8 planning application for a partial redesign of the Galway City Museum.

The report on the proposed changes was presented to council members at the Local Authority’s plenary meeting last evening.

The alterations to the existing museum building would form part of the overall design for the new Galway City Museum which was awarded €10 million in Government funding last year.

The proposed remodelling would include alterations to the north-eastern facade to add a new exit door, new steps and a lift.

The plan also seeks to remodel the service access doors and add new display window wrapping around the corner onto the north-west wall to Spanish Parade.

Permission is also being sought to relocate an ESB substation, a gas metre and to create a new bin enclosure.

Several Councillors sought clarifications in relation to the relocation of the ESB substation and the issue of charging visitors for entry to the new museum.

City Planner Peter Staunton told the meeting that new location for the ESB unit had been carefully considered, that the proposal represents the best possible option and that the planned design would reduce the visual impact on passersby.

Meanwhile, Director of Services for Economic Development Brian Barrett told Councillors that extensive research is being conducted on how best to apply an entrance fee but added that it is the Council’s intention that residents of Galway city and county will be able to visit the redeveloped museum free of charge.

A motion to proceed with the planning application was proposed by Fianna Fail Councillor Mike Crowe, seconded by Independent Declan McDonnell and carried unanimously by all councillors present at this week’s meeting.