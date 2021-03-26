City Council adopts new Development Contribution Scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has adopted a new Development Contribution Scheme.

The scheme, which was adopted at this week’s Council meeting, will come into effect from the 1st of May – with the rates set to apply to grants of permission issued from that date.

A Development Contribution scheme includes levies to be attached as conditions on grants of planning permission based on the proposed use and scale of a development.

In the City Council’s draft proposal it says such levies are necessary as it’s considered equitable that developers contribute to the financial cost of providing enhanced infrastructure and facilities that will benefit a new development.

Under the scheme a total contribution of €90 will apply per square metre on a residential development and €50 for non-residential developments.

Concerns were raised by number of Councillor as to how these levies would apply to educational institutions.

Senior Planner Caroline Phelan told Councillors the scheme only applies to third level institutions, as is the case in other Local Authorities around the country and that the rates being proposed are still well below what are being paid by both UCD and TU Dublin for example.

City Manager Brendan McGrath echoed these comments adding that if the Council doesn’t get a contribution from GMIT and NUIG it will have foot the bill for all the services outside of the school gate.

The new scheme, which runs until 2026, was successfully adopted by 15 votes to one, with two Councillors absent.