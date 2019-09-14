City council adopts climate change strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Climate Adaptation Strategy for the period 2019 to 2024 has been adopted by Galway City Council.

The Plan will be a template for steps to make infrastructure, buildings and various services in the City more resilient to the effects of climate change in future years.

The Climate Adaptation Strategy set the scene for a wide ranging effort by Galway City Council to afford protection to the City’s population from increasingly serious weather events.

Possible benefits from the changing climate were also outlined in the document presented to City Councillors in a range of areas including tourism and health related issues.

Flood protection in areas of the City that have been vulnerable in the past were among the issues which came to the fore at last evenings meeting in City Hall as well as adaptations needed in building in the future.

However, a document presented to Councillors also highlighted a number of positive elements that could arise from climate change in the region.

The summers could be sunnier and longer, there could be benefits to the tourism industry as people sought more agreeable weather, certain types of flora could flourish and there could be an increased supply of vitamin D which would have significant health benefits in the region.

However, Paul Batty of the City Council in presenting the report said the overall global picture is negativeand threatening.