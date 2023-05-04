City Council accused of “wasting taxpayers money” over renting of hotel rooms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council needs to stop “wasting taxpayers money” on renting hotel function rooms for monthly meetings.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, who says he cannot understand why the meetings still haven’t returned to City Hall.

The chamber stopped hosting meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic due to limited space and ventilation concerns.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Councillor Cheevers says there’s no good reason to be still shelling out for hotel function rooms at this stage.