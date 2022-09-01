City Council accused of not honouring committments on road works during rush hour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says a committment that ongoing road works on the west side of the city wouldn’t begin until after the morning rush hour has not been kept.

Councillor Niall McNelis made the request on works being carried out on water pipes at Kingston Road and Devon Park in Salthill.

He says it makes sense with schools opening this week and traffic volumes increasing during peak hours.

But Councillor McNelis says the committment given hasn’t been kept and works are having a serious impact on already bad traffic.