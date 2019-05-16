City conference to explore making Galway most innovative city in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Stakeholders from across the city are coming together this afternoon to explore how Galway can become the most innovative city in Ireland.

‘Ascent: The Rise of Galway City’s Innovation District’ will discuss a range of issues in relation to future development.

These include the National Development Plan and its impact on Galway; challenges and opportunities in the city; and how innovation districts drive local and regional economies.

The conference is underway at the Meyrick Hotel in the city.

