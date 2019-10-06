City conference to examine role of school environment in children’s learning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city conference is set to investigate the importance of the school environment for children’s learning, well being and participation.

The event is hosted by the HSE Galway Occupational Therapy Department and is taking place at NUI Galway tomorrow.

It aims to guide teachers, therapists and school support teams on how to apply inclusive design approaches to support children’s participation in school environments.

School children from Scoil Cholmáin, Tuairíní, Galway Educate Together National School Newcastle and the Claddagh National School will represent the child’s voice in the conference.

HSE Occupational Therapist and event coordinator, Michelle Bergin says that teachers now know how important an environment is to support children’s learning.

