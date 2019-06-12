City conference to debate health and wellbeing in educational settings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city is to host a conference tomorrow with a focus on promoting health and wellbeing in educational settings.

It’s co-hosted by the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUI Galway, the Department of Health, the Department of Education, the HSE, and the Association of Health Promotion Ireland.

The event will bring together policymakers, researchers and practitioners who will discuss future directions for health and wellbeing in education.

It gets underway at the Arts Science concourse at NUI Galway at 9am.

Professor Saoirse Nic Gabhainn is Head of Health Promotion at NUI Galway and is chairing the conference.

Professor Saoirse Nic Gabhainn is Head of Health Promotion at NUI Galway and is chairing the conference.

She says experts from 20 higher education institutes will contribute to the discussion