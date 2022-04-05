City community response forum re-established to support Ukrainian refugees at Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city community response forum which had been formed during the COVID 19 pandemic has now been reestablished to support Ukrainian refugees.

The group is working with local agencies Galway Simon and COPE Galway to ensure the 56 refugees being accommodated at Westside Community Centre have access to the relevant services and supplies.

Local councillor Mike Cubbard says the group being supported includes 21 children with the youngest aged 10 months.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the city community response forum has come together again and the local community has been putting its best foot forward…