City clothing store earmarked for closure by major fashion retail group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A clothing store in the city which is part of a British fashion empire, owned by Philip Green has been earmarked for closure.

Miss Selfridge based at Edward Square in the city is among the Irish stores owned by Arcadia group at risk of closure.

520 jobs are on the line in Ireland and the UK at the British fashion empire owned by Philip Green.

Mandate union has sought an immediate meeting with Arcadia.

It’s understood all stores in Ireland and the UK, including Miss Selfridge at Edward Square, will continue to trade as normal in the interim.

4 stores in Dublin including Topshop at Stephen’s Green and one store in Cork have also been earmarked for closure.