Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city councillor Pauline O’Reilly has lost out in the election to become chairperson the Green party nationally

Dublin City Councillor Hazel Chu has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach, and is the first woman to hold the position.

It’s after a postal ballot of party members with about half of those eligible to vote taking part.

Hazel Chu takes over from Roderic O’Gorman as Chair.