City church to take part in Women’s World Day of Prayer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local service will take place in the city tomorrow as part of The Women’s World Day of Prayer.

The special day dates back to the 19th century when Christian women in the U.S and Canada started co-operative activities in support of women’s involvement in the missions.

The first services were held in Ireland in 1934.

The local service will take place in the United Methodist & Presbyterian Church at Victoria Place in the city at 7.30 tomorrow evening.

The service has been prepared by the women of Slovenia.