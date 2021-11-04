City Christmas ‘Park and Ride’ set to operate again from Galway Racecourse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to roll out its annual ‘park and ride’ Christmas service again this year from Galway Racecourse.

The service will operate on the run up to Christmas from Saturday 11th of December to the 24th of December.

The service will run every 15 minutes between the Ballybrit racecourse and Galway Coach Station between 9:30am and 9:30pm Monday to Saturday, and 11:00am to 7:00pm on Sundays with an additional half hourly service between 7.00pm and 9.00pm.

The initiative aims to reduce congestion and pressure on car parking in the city centre.

The service costs €1 each way for adults, with free travel extended to include children under 16 and all free travel pass holders.

Galway City Council says it is also engaging with NUIG to provide for a ‘park and ride’ option from the NUIG Dangan car park and are working through the details of a service agreement with the university.

City Councillor Neil McNelis says it’s a key service for retailers at peak season…

