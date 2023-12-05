Galway Bay FM

City Christmas Park and Ride Service returns this Friday

The annual Christmas Park and Ride Service for Galway city is returning this Friday

Buses will run between the racecourse to the city centre every 15 minutes both ways until Christmas Eve

It’ll run from 9:30AM-9:15PM from Monday to Saturday and from 11AM to 7PM on Sundays

Fares are €1 per person each-way, while children and pensioners travel for free – All-day parking at the racecourse is included in the bus fare.

