City Chief says Carnmore airport site will deliver multiplicity of return on investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The former Galway airport facility will turn out to be one of the best investments that the city and county councils have made, with a multiplicity of return on investment.

That’s according to City Council Chief Brendan McGrath who promised to provide a report on the future possible use of the site in the second quarter of next year.

The site was discussed by councillors as they approved a one year rolling lease for Galway Flying Club at the Carnmore facility.

Fine Gael councillor Padraig Conneely said the site is dilapidated and although it’s an asset, no real development seems to be made despite various reports.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane said while the lease to the flying club will keep aviation alive in the city, he shares concerns for the facility’s future longterm use.

CEO Brendan McGrath told the chamber he has seen no proposal from a multinational airline for the use of the site, despite media reports.

He said there are various different proposals in relation to aviation use, as well as film studios, other economic uses and other non-economic uses.

The city chief said the site won’t be available for passenger jets as it is currently constituted adding the technology at the airport is at the end of its useful life and would require extensive investment.

He explained the site is appropriate for Galway Flying Club as it is flying it by line of sight.

City CEO said the next round of regeneration funds opens in February and he’s optimistic funding could be secured for the 115 acre site.

City Councillor Frank Fahy said the flying club’s use of the site is important as the future uses are considered.