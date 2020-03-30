City chief appeals to public to stop using Salthill prom

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway City Council says complaints are still being received of people using the prom in Salthill despite its recent closure.

The popular amenity was closed on Friday night following the introduction of further restrictions which aim to support social distancing measures.

Signage as well as cones and blockages were erected on Saturday, however the popular strecth is still being used by numerous people.

City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath told Galway Talks the prom is closed as crowds were traveling and social distancing rules could not be fulfilled.