City CEO says Galway 2020 on track to deliver exceptional year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The only real challenge facing Galway 2020 is turning next year from a fantastic year to a truly exceptional one.

That’s according to City CEO Brendan McGrath, who was speaking during an update briefing on the project at City Hall.

Galway 2020 has been repeatedly dogged by controversy; with questions raised over funding gaps, resignations, public awareness, and EU concerns about the direction of the project.

However, at a presentation at City Hall, the message from the Galway 2020 team was clear – the project is well on track to deliver a phenomenal cultural experience.