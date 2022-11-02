City CEO says another bridge across Corrib “vital” to solving traffic issues

GBFM Newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council says another river crossing in the city is absolutely vital to solving traffic gridlock.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Brendan McGrath said at present, the road network is “fragile” and most junctions are operating far beyond their design capacity.

It comes after the recent revelation that planning permission for the Galway City Ring Road is to be overturned on environmental grounds.

Brendan McGrath says the current Galway Transport Strategy is being updated, and will look at all options, including light rail.

But he argues the ultimate solution will have to include another bridge to free up the city centre.