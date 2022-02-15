City CEO criticises “outrageous abuse” received by councillors over Salthill Cycleway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council has criticised the “outrageous” level of abuse levelled at councillors over the controversial Salthill Cycleway.

It’s after councillors voted by 13 to 4 last night to revoke a resolution passed last September that would have enabled the temporary amenity.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane brought the motion based on the projected impact on areas such as traffic, parking, business, residents and emergency services.

Campaigners have expressed their bitter disappointment, describing it as a retrograde step and an enormous missed opportunity.

Speaking to Galway Talks, City CEO Brendan McGrath says active travel measures are critical going forward and he acknowledged there was merit in the proposed Salthill Cycleway.

However, he said something is very wrong when people think leveling extreme abuse is the best way to further any cause.