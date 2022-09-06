City centre has lowest COVID vaccination rate of children while Connemara South has highest

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway city central is the area in the county with the lowest rate of COVID vaccination of children.

CSO figures show that just 10 percent of 5-11 year olds in that electoral division are fully vaccinated.

Connemara South has the highest vaccination rate of 5 to 11 year olds in the county at 31 percent.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the CSO reveal that City West and Gort/Kinvara are just behind that at 27 percent.

However, the city centre and the east side are on the lower end of the scale – at 10 and 13 percent respectively.

Nationwide, Buncrana in Donegal has the lowest rate of children fully vaccinated at just 4 percent, while Stillorgan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown has the highest at 54 percent.