City centre businesses to remain open during next month’s rehabilitation works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Shop Street businesses plan to remain open during next month’s rehabilitation works and say they will liaise closely with the city council to ensure as little disruption as possible.

Trial scoping works are to be carried out on Shop Street in the city from tomorrow three weeks – January 19.

The works are a trial phase of an overall plan to rehabilitate the pedestrianised street.

Plans include the removal of the existing pavement, drainage upgrades and the installation of a temporary surface.

Works on Shop Street will, for a time, coincide with the closure of Cross Street for a 2 million euro Irish Water upgrade of the area’s sewer system.

Local business owner Anthony Ryan says that despite some disruption, the work needs to be done.