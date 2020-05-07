City cemetries to partially reopen on May 18th

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials are working on a plan to partially reopen cemetries for visiting hours as part of the first phase of the easing of restrictions on May 18th.

Graveyards across the city were closed on April 1st as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cemeteries in Galway are currently only open to accept burials, with attendance restricted to 10 immediate family members only.

City officials are now working to reopen cemetries later this month with restricted access for visiting hours on a 7 day basis – while closures will be in place to facilitate burials.

Meanwhile, 400 additional spaces have been made available at Rahoon cemetry over the month of April as part of the initial stages of an approved extension plan.

It’s hoped a further 600 places will be in place at Rahoon as part of a further rollout over the summer period.