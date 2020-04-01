City cemetries close in bid to combat spread of COVID 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All city cemeteries are closed as part of new measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The cemeteries are only open to accept burials, with attendance restricted to immediate family members only.

A maximum of 10 people are permitted to enter the graveyard for burials with social distancing rules applied.

Carmel Kilcoyne of Galway City Council told Galway Talks it was a very difficult decision but is required in order to protect the public during this pandemic…..