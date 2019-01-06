Current track
City candlelight vigil to support victims of Cervical Check scandal

Written by on 6 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A candlelight vigil to support those affected by the Cervical Check scandal will take place in the city this evening. (Sun 6/1)

Galway Council of Trade Unions has planned the event to remember Emma Mhic Mhathuna and other victims of the scandal today, Nollaig na mBan.

The council is also calling for recommendations of the Scally report into the scandal to be implemented.

The vigil which is open to everyone will get underway in Eyre Square at 6 this evening.

