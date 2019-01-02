City candlelight vigil to remember victims of cervical check scandal

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A candlelight vigil will be held in the city on Sunday to remember those affected by the cervical check scandal.

The controversy affected 208 women at 13 hospitals including UHG.

The public event led by Galway Council of Trade Unions will take place on Nollaig na mBan at Eyre Square and gets underway at 6pm.

The group’s President Marian Spelman says action must be taken to ensure recommendations from the Scally report are fully implemented.

She’s calling on the Government to ensure this never happens again.