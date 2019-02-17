City candlelight vigil to commemorate victims of India terror attack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A candle light vigil will take place in the city this evening (17/2) to commemorate those who died in a terror attack in India on Thursday.

It’s after a suicide bomber attacked a security convoy in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir – killing 40 people.

A candle light demonstration to commemorate those who died – and stand against terrorism – will take place at Galway Cathedral this evening.

The event is organised by the Indian Cultural & Sports Community and will get underway at 7pm.