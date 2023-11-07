Galway Bay FM

7 November 2023

City campaign shines light on importance of cyclist-visibility

A multi-group campaign in Galway city is shining a light on the importance of cyclist-visibility on the roads.

As part of the Light up Your Bike initiative, Galway Cycling Campaign handed out around 100 free bike lights on University Road last evening.

The scheme funded by Galway City Council and Galway Sports Partnership has allocated 500 USB-powered lights for this year’s campaign.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke with City Councillor Niall Murphy about the scheme, along with these active cyclists:

