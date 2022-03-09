City cafe served with closure order by Food Safety Authority

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city cafe was served with a closure order by The Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

Inspectors identified a number of issues at SCRAN at Bohermore.

The closure order was issued on February 11th and the cafe has since reopened.

The registration form submitted to the HSE indicated SCRAN was a take away business with the main activities being the preparation of sandwiches, scones and tea/coffee – with no raw meat preparation.

However, inspectors found raw chicken preparation was taking place in contravention to the registration.

They also noted that the operator failed to maintain the integrity of the cold chain for high-risk vulnerable food products.

It’s further stated that the layout, design, construction, siting and size of the food premises did not provide adequate work space or permit good food hygiene practices.

There was also a failure to provide an adequate number of wash hand basins and inspectors noted the operator failed to adequately pest proof the premises.

Other issues identified include lack of adequate ventilation over cooking equipment, and a failure to comply with the basic requirements of a food safety management traceability system.

It was also found that the operator failed to provide the necessary training resources to staff for them to carry out their functions in a safe and hygienic manner.

Overall, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland ordered eight businesses nationwide to shut down last month.