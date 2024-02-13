City butchers served closure order after inspectors found rodent droppings

A closure order was served on a city butchers last month after inspectors found rodent droppings on the premises.

The HSE issued a closure order to F. Herterich’s Pork Butchers at Lombard Street on January 10th.

Inspectors said the situation posed a serious risk to the safety of food in the business.

The order was later lifted on January 23rd.

Nationally, the FSAI shut down two other businesses last month – including a restaurant in Dublin where inspectors noted staff had no understanding of even basic food hygiene.