City busking bye-laws on hold until advice is sought on commencement date

A decision on when controversial busking bye-laws will be introduced in the city is to be delayed further until legal advice is obtained.

The bye-law was adopted in May without a commencement date and advice is being sought by officials before the regulations can be enacted.

At a special meeting at City Hall, Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane put forward a proposal to have the CEO sign a commencement order to implement the

busking bye-law immediately.

However CEO Brendan McGrath suggested the motion be put on hold until the December meeting while appropriate advice on the commencement date is sought.

