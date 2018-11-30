Current track
City busking bye-laws on hold until advice is sought on commencement date

Written by on 30 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision on when controversial busking bye-laws will be introduced in the city is to be delayed further until legal advice is obtained.

The bye-law was adopted in May without a commencement date and advice is being sought by officials before the regulations can be enacted.

At a special meeting at City Hall, Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane put forward a proposal to have the CEO sign a commencement order to implement the
busking bye-law immediately.

However CEO Brendan McGrath suggested the motion be put on hold until the December meeting while appropriate advice on the commencement date is sought.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

