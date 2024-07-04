City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes

Share story:

A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukrainian state is demanding her extradition for alleged crimes.

30 year old Yana Chumak says she fled her home city of Kharkiv with her mother in February 2022 following the Russian invasion.

Since arriving in Ireland, she’s completed a beautician course and opened her own business in the city.

But she’s now been ordered to return to Ukraine to face charges relating to fraud in 2021.

Speaking to John Morley, Yana was adamant that she’s done nothing wrong and has worked since the moment she arrived here.

Photo – Love Yourself Beauty Room