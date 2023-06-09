City businesses urged to engage with valuation office over inflated commercial rates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City businesses are being urged to engage with the National Valuations Office, Tailte Éireann, over inflated commercial rates.

Councillor Niall McNelis says it’s recently issued additional Proposed Valuation Certs to commerical rate customers in the city.

But he says some have not engaged with the office, and have now received significantly increased proposed demands as a result.

Councillor McNelis says in one case, a retailer is paying €30 thousand – and was told the proposed rate is now €90 thousand.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said businesses need to urgently engage to ensure the record is corrected before official rates are set next year.