City business community backs decision to cancel St. Patrick’s Day parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Businesses in Galway are supporting the cancellation of the Galway city St. Patrick’s Day parade.

According to Galway City Chamber, while businesses are disappointed at the cancellation, there is widespread understanding that it’s the correct decision in regards to public safety.

Galway City Council yesterday accepted the government’s recommendation that all parades nationwide should be cancelled over concerns on the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

More at 4 as Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery says Galway’s business community is putting public health first by supporting the decision…..