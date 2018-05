Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well-known boys primary school in the city is to open its doors to girls for the first time ever from September.

St. Patrick’s primary school at Lombard Street opened its door as a ‘boys only’ school in 1954, however from September, girls will be enrolled at the school.

The school made history last year, when it appointed its first female principal, Marian Barrett.

