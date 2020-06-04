City Black Lives Matter protest fully cancelled over Coronavirus fears

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A peaceful protest highlighting racism, discrimination and the Irish Direct Provision system due to be held in the city this weekend has been cancelled.

The Galway demonstration follows over a week of widespread protests across the United States in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police on May 25th.

The local protest had met with widespread criticism due to fears they could result in the spread of Covid-19.

The event was organised by local community activists and the Galway Anti Racism Network.

However, GARN withdrew from the event yesterday to host their own online protest at 2pm on Saturday.

Local activists today decided to cancel the event at Eyre Square following public concerns over a lack of social distancing at the event.

Nationally, An anti-racism protest is still set to take place at the US embassy in Dublin on Saturday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.