City Bin Company sold to Thornton’s Recycling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore-based waste disposal firm The City Bin Co. has been sold.

The firm, founded in 1997 by city businessman Gene Browne, has been acquired by Thornton’s Recycling.

Thornton’s hasn’t yet clarified if the move will have an impact on the current workforce – but has stated it will deliver excellent career opportunities for employees.

City Bin was founded 25 years ago – and at that time, operated a single truck and four bins.

It’s since grown to serve thousands of homes and businesses between Galway and Dublin, and currently employs 180 staff.

It’s now been bought by Thornton’s Recycling, based in Dublin – a family-owned Irish business that employs more than 550 staff.

Thornton’s has confirmed in a statement that it will be retaining The City Bin Co. branding.

It further adds both businesses are high complementary in terms of culture and outlook – and it will continue to deliver a premium service to customers, as well as excellent career opportunities for employees.

The deal is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.