City Bin Company notes surge in brown bin waste in Galway during lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Bin Company, which operates in Galway and Dublin, has reported a sharp rise in brown bin waste over the past two weeks of lockdown.

The firm has seen a 68% rise in brown bin waste during the period.

According to the Irish Times, the firm’s Managing Director Niall Killilea believes garden waste has accounted for a significant amount of the increase.

Mr Killilea highlighted greater concerns over the increase in black bin waste which has recorded an increase of 18 per cent over the past fortnight as householders are increasingly throwing out packaged and processed food past its sell-by date.

It comes as bin collection companies nationwide are linking a record surge in household waste to overbuying at supermarkets during the coronavirus crisis.