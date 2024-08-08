City Bin Co. planning expansion at Oranmore base

Share story:

The City Bin Co. is planning a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore.

City Bin was founded over 25 years ago and was bought last year by Dublin-based Thorntons Recycling.

It’s seeking permission to extend the existing transfer station building by over 1,000sqm.

The plans also involve a new weighbridge office building, a new platform weightbridge system, as well as various other works, including a new modular staff welfare unit.

County planners will make a decision at the end of September.