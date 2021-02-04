City-based sports software firm to create 20 new jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based sports software firm has announced plans to create 20 new jobs this year.

Clubforce, a sports management software platform based at Dock Road, says the positions will be across the West of Ireland.

It follows an investment of €2.5m in the firm, which will support the accelerated delivery of a new product roadmap.

Clubforce says this will see the existing club management system evolve into a complete sports participation system, transforming how members, clubs and governing bodies interact with one another.

It adds that demand across Ireland and overseas has “gone through the roof” in recent months, due to a combination of Covid-19, strong results, and effective marketing.

Clubforce, which has operated across the West of Ireland since 2009 and is currently expanding in the UK, supports over 2,000 clubs.

The city-based firm is also the preferred integration partner of the GAA and FAI.