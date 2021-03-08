City-based Senator raises domestic violence ‘epidemic’ in Seanad

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The issue of rising domestic violence rates has been raised in the Seanad today – with city-based Senator Pauline O’ Reilly wanting to know what measures are being taken to address the national epidemic.

She cited recent figures released by Galway Gardai, which show rising rates of domestic disputes and breaches of barring or safety orders over the past year.

Senator O’Reilly said while men can be victims and should not be forgotten, it is women and children who are most affected – and many are living in fear of their lives.

Addressing Minister Roderic O’ Gorman, Green Party Senator O’ Reilly wanted to know what the Government is doing to tackle the situation…