City-based medtech firm Aerogen could add 500 jobs over next three years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based medtech firm could be set to add 500 new jobs over the next three years.

Aerogen, based at Galway Business Park in Dangan, manufactures specialised aerosol medication delivery systems.

It played a key role in helping Chinea ease its severe COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s ground-breaking aerosol inhaler was used to spearhead the country’s booster programme by delivering a vaccine directly into the airways, removing the need for injections.

Aerogen’s workforce doubled to 500 over the past three years – and it’s now indicating that it could double again to 1,000 workers over the next three years.

CEO of Aerogen, John Power, explains what kind of roles they’re looking to fill.