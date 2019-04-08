City based medtech company wins 3.6 million euro funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city headquartered medical technology company has received €3.6 million in grant funding which will help it commercialise a device to treat a colorectal condition.

Signum Surgical, which is based at New Docks in the city, has received €2.3 million from the EU Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, and €1.3 million from Ireland’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

This therapy for patients with a common colorectal disease involves a minimally invasive BioHealx technology designed to reduce surgical trauma, healing time, and total cost of care.